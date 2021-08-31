Taliban came with positive mind, allowing women to work: Shahid Afridi

At a time when Afghans are looking to exit the country after the Taliban seized control, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi heaped praise on the militants, saying they have “come with a very positive mind.”

In a video shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, the retired cricketer told a scrum of media reporters: “They’re allowing ladies to work in various fields including politics.”

This is in sharp contrast to the ground realities as several Afghan athletes and politicians, particularly women, have fled the country in fear of repercussions.

Read | Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

Afridi’s statement also come days after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 170 people, including 13 US security personnel.

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

The 46-year-old, who will be playing his last match for Pakistan Super League, added, “Taliban loves cricket.” He further encouraged their involvement and said it would help cricket grow.

Earlier this month, the country’s cricket board said its team’s assignments would be honoured as there has been no interference from any quarters.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive officer Hamid Shinwari said players and officials were safe and ACB is planning to have its third camp before the team flies to Sri Lanka next week.