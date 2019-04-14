Toggle Menu
Seychelles president’s underwater speech: Protect our oceans

President Danny Faure's call for action, the first-ever live speech from an underwater submersible, comes from one of the many island nations threatened by global warming.

An image showing Seychelles President Danny Faure (left) smiling after speaking from inside a submersible from the vessel Ocean Zephyr, under the water off the coast of Desroches, in the outer islands of Seychelles Sunday. (AP)

In a striking speech delivered from deep below the ocean’s surface, the Seychelles president is making a global plea for stronger protection of the “beating blue heart of our planet.”

The president is speaking during a visit to an ambitious British-led science expedition exploring the Indian Ocean depths. Oceans cover over two-thirds of the world’s surface but remain, for the most part, uncharted.

Faure’s speech says that “this issue is bigger than all of us, and we cannot wait for the next generation to solve it. We are running out of excuses to not take action, and running out of time.”

