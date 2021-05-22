Severe COVID is more often fatal in Africa than in other regions

Written by Denise Grady

People in Africa who become critically ill from COVID-19 are more likely to die than patients in other parts of the world, according to a report published Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet.

The report, based on data from 64 hospitals in 10 countries, is the first broad look at what happens to critically ill COVID patients in Africa, the authors say.

The increased risk of death applies only to those who become severely ill, not to everyone who catches the disease. Overall, the rates of illness and death from COVID in Africa appear lower than in the rest of the world. But if the virus begins to spread more rapidly in Africa, as it has in other regions, these findings suggest that the death toll could worsen.

Among 3,077 critically ill patients admitted to African hospitals, 48.2% died within 30 days, compared with a global average of 31.5%, the Lancet study found.

For Africa as a whole, the death rate among severely ill COVID patients may be even higher than it was in the study, the researchers said, because much of their information came from relatively well-equipped hospitals, and 36% of those facilities were in South Africa and Egypt, which have better resources than many other African countries. In addition, the patients in the study, with an average age of 56, were younger than many other critically ill COVID patients, indicating that death rates outside the study could be higher.

The other eight countries in the study were Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger and Nigeria.

Reasons for the higher death rates include a lack of resources such as surge capacity in intensive care units, equipment to measure patients’ oxygen levels, dialysis machines and so-called ECMO devices to pump oxygen into the bloodstream of patients whose lungs become so impaired that even a ventilator is not enough to keep them alive.

But there was also an apparent failure to use resources that were available, the authors of the study suggested. For example, proning — turning patients onto their stomachs to help them breathe — was performed for only about one-sixth of the patients who needed it.