Several people injured in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht: Police

According to Utrecht police, a square at a tram station outside the city centre has been cordoned off for now.

Several people were injured in a shooting in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Several people were injured in a shooting in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, police said on Monday.

According to Utrecht police, the incident took place at around 10.45 am. The area has been cordoned off for now. A probe is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

 

 

