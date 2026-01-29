At least 11 dead in minibus and truck collision in South Africa days after a similar crash killed 14 children

The fatal collision came days after a deadly head-on crash between a minibus taxi being used to transport schoolchildren and a truck.

A collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck killed at least 11 people in South Africa on Thursday, a local government official and emergency services said, just over a week after a similar road crash left 14 schoolchildren dead.

Thursday’s crash happened near the city of Durban in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. Provincial transport department official Siboniso Duma said in a statement that 11 people including a schoolchild died at the scene, although that was according to preliminary information.