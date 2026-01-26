skip to content
At least 7 killed, 1 seriously injured in jet crash in Maine amid snowstorm in US

The airport, which is located around 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash. Snowfall was heavy at the time of the incident in the area.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 26, 2026 11:11 PM IST First published on: Jan 26, 2026 at 09:56 PM IST
Maine Plane Crash, us snowstormThis image taken from video provided by WABI television, emergency services work on a scene of the Bombardier Challenger 600 crash at the Bangor Airport in Maine. (WABI via AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that at least seven people have been killed and one person was seriously injured when a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine’s Bangor International Airport amid snowstorm in the United States.

The airport, which is located around 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash. Snowfall was heavy at the time of the incident in the area, AP reported.

The plane, Bombardier Challenger 600, which was carrying eight people crashed as soon as it took off around 7:45pm (local time) on Sunday as New England and most part of America grappled with heavy snowfall and storm.

The crash is being investigated by FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). According to preliminary report by the NTSB, the plane crashed after its departure and experienced a post-crash fire but added that it would have no further statements until investigators arrive.

us snowstorm
A person walks across a street during a winter storm in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

The NTSB added that it had no role in the release of information about victims and that such information is managed by the local administration. However, airport director Jose Saavedra, at press briefing on Monday, refused to share details related to victims and said that he was “awaiting guidance and support from federal partners.”

Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City

Detailing the snowstorm in New England, Saavedra said that Bangor airport had received heavy snowfall like several other parts of US due to a major snowstorm, though aircrafts were landing and departing during the time of the incident.

“We have crews on site that respond to weather storms on a regular basis. This is normal for us to respond to weather events,” Saavedra added.

The commercial air traffic has been hit hard due to snow storm in the United States and according to flight tracker flightaware.com, 12,000 flights were canceled on Sunday and nearly 20,000 were delayed.

(with inputs from AP)

