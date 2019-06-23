Several injured after man urinates off bridge in Berlin

Toggle Menu
The man's action caused a commotion on the boat as it was passing under a low-clearance (12-foot) bridge in Berlin-Mitte.

Four people were taken to the hospital for lacerations to the head. (Representational image/Wikimedia Commons)

In a bizarre incident, several people were injured in the German capital after a man urinated off a bridge onto a tour boat on Friday evening, the Deutsche Welle reported.

The man’s action caused a commotion on the boat as it was passing under a low-clearance (12-foot) bridge in Berlin-Mitte. Several people are said to have jumped up hitting their heads against the bridge.

Four people were taken to the hospital for lacerations to the head. It is still unclear if the man was fined or arrested.

