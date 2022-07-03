scorecardresearch
Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Danish police

By: Reuters | Copenhagen |
July 3, 2022 10:56:20 pm
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (REUTERS)

Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping centre in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday, and one person had been arrested.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the Field’s mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the centre to stay put and await police assistance.

An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field’s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (REUTERS)

Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening, at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), at a concert venue less than a mile from the mall. The concert promoter Live Nation could not immediately be reached for comment.

