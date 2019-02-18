Toggle Menu
Seven MPs leave Britain’s Labour Party over Brexit, anti-Semitismhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/seven-mps-leave-britains-labour-party-over-brexit-anti-semitism-5589646/

Seven MPs leave Britain’s Labour Party over Brexit, anti-Semitism

The group of lawmakers, calling themselves "The Independent Group", included Chuka Umunna, who had at one point been seen as a future leadership candidate, and Luciana Berger, who has been outspoken about the party's approach to anti-Semitism.

Opposition leader pushes for parliament vote on new Brexit referendum
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was disappointed in their decision to leave the party. (REUTERS)

Seven lawmakers split from Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday, saying that the party leadership’s failures over Brexit, anti-Semitism and a culture of bullying in the party had left them no choice.

The group of lawmakers, calling themselves “The Independent Group”, included Chuka Umunna, who had at one point been seen as a future leadership candidate, and Luciana Berger, who has been outspoken about the party’s approach to anti-Semitism.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was disappointed in their decision to leave the party.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aus Parliament, political parties hacked by sophisticated state actor: Govt
2 Hacking of US networks traced to China and Iran
3 ‘It is not a closet. It is a cage.’ Gay catholic priests speak out