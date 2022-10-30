We stand in solidarity with South Korea, says Jaishankar as world mourns Seoul stampede

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of the Seoul Halloween party stampede victims. At least 151 people died and 82 others were injured in the incident reported in Itaewon Saturday.

Expressing India’s solidarity with South Korea, Jasihankar tweeted, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared national mourning on Sunday. In a statement, Yoon said, “A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night.” The President also called for reviewing the safety of festivity sites and directed officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured. This was the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic, attended by around 1,00,000 people, mostly youngsters.

Newly elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘all our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time”.

Expressing grief, US President Joe Biden said the United stands with the Republic of Korea during the time. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan also reacted to the incident and said the US would provide any support to the nation if needed.

“We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed, and to the people of the Republic of Korea following this tragic event,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong tweeted. She added that the Australian embassy in Seoul is working to ascertain whether any Australians are involved in the incident.

Football club Barcelona also extended its sympathies to the victims and their relatives. Taking to Twitter, the club wrote, “FC Barcelona is saddened by the tragic events that have unfolded in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea. We extend our sympathies to all of the victims and their relatives.”

Even though the cause of the incident is not clear yet, officials said a huge crowd surged into an alley on Saturday night. One survivor told the news agency AP that many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. According to officials, the death toll could rise as many injured are in critical condition.