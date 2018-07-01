Senior US diplomat for Asia Susan Thornton to retire: State Department

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: July 1, 2018 1:49:45 am

The senior US diplomat for Asia, Susan Thornton, will retire at the end of July, the State Department said on Saturday, in the midst of critical negotiations with North Korea and China. “Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton has announced her intention to retire from the Foreign Service at the end of July,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

