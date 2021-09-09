scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Senior Pakistani journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away after prolonged illness

Yusufzai is famous for having interviewed Osama bin Laden, and Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 9, 2021 10:52:15 pm
Rahimullah Yusufzai (Express archives)

Senior Pakistani journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passed away on Thursday in Peshawar after prolonged illness, Geo News reported. He was 67.

Informing about the journalist’s demise, his son Arshad Yusufzai, in a tweet, said his father breathed his last after fighting a long battle against cancer.

Yusufzai’s funeral will be held at his native village Inzargai on Friday.

Yusufzai was the resident editor of The News International at the Peshawar Bureau and also a correspondent of BBC’s Pashto and Urdu services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. He is famous for having interviewed Osama bin Laden, and Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

