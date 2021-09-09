Senior Pakistani journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away after prolonged illness

Senior Pakistani journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passed away on Thursday in Peshawar after prolonged illness, Geo News reported. He was 67.

Informing about the journalist’s demise, his son Arshad Yusufzai, in a tweet, said his father breathed his last after fighting a long battle against cancer.

My father Rahimullah Yusufzai has breathed his last after fighting a long battle against cancer. His funeral will be held at our native village Inzargai, near Babuzai Interchange, Swat Expressway, Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District on Friday 10 Sep at 11AM https://t.co/3EAvfeiCOA — Arshad Yusufzai (@YusufzaiArshad) September 9, 2021

Yusufzai’s funeral will be held at his native village Inzargai on Friday.

Yusufzai was the resident editor of The News International at the Peshawar Bureau and also a correspondent of BBC’s Pashto and Urdu services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. He is famous for having interviewed Osama bin Laden, and Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.