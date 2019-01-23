Toggle Menu
Senate to vote on Trump plan to re-open government this week

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would vote this week on President Donald Trump's proposal to end a partial government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to approve .7 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border with Mexico. (File)

McConnell made the remarks on the Senate floor, three days after Trump called on lawmakers to approve $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border with Mexico in exchange for temporary protections for so-called Dreamers who illegally immigrated to the United States as children and for people who hold temporary protected immigration status.

House Democrats have dismissed the proposal as a non-starter.

