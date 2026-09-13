Secret push exposed: How Hegseth pressured rescued Iran’s F-15 airmen to appear on ’60 Minutes’

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his closest aides pressed both crew members of a shot-down F-15 to appear on Sunday’s ’60 Minutes’ special about their rescue from Iran, insiders with direct knowledge of the matter say.

The jet went down over Iranian territory in April. Both men made it out alive, though one of them spent well over 24 hours slipping past enemy patrols before help finally arrived. Neither man was keen to tell his story on camera at first. One even feared he could be ordered into the spotlight rather than given a real choice.

Did the airmen really get a choice?

Hegseth’s political team wanted both airmen in front of the cameras, full stop. Only when the two men pushed back did Hegseth step in personally, sitting down with them and asking, rather than instructing, whether they wanted to go on air.

One flyer, referred to only as “Bravo,” said yes. His fellow crewman, “Alpha,” walked away from the offer entirely.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell dismissed the account outright. “This entire story is a complete lie,” he said, insisting the choice belonged to the pilots alone and that officials had guarded every sensitive detail of the operation.

Story continues below this ad

The scramble for this interview says as much about Hegseth as it does about the rescue. With support for the Iran campaign fading and criticism mounting, insiders say the secretary threw himself into the production process with an intensity rarely seen from someone in his role.

What worried officers in uniform?

Not everyone in uniform was comfortable with what was unfolding. Some officers worried that reluctant airmen were being nudged toward a national broadcast. Others feared classified tactics might slip out while American troops were still fighting on the ground in Iran. Still, political appointees refused to slow down.

The F-15 fighter jet pilot shared the incident with US intelligence officials during a debriefing proceeding after the occurrence. (Representational Photo/ US Navy/ Reuters)

Even General Dan Caine, the nation’s top military officer, privately flagged concerns that the broadcast could tip off adversaries to US methods yet he ultimately agreed to appear. His spokesman, Joseph Holstead, brushed off the claims as anonymous sniping, saying only that the military’s mission remains leaving no one behind.

How did CBS win the race for the exclusive?

Long before the cameras rolled, a fierce contest was underway to land the exclusive. CBS producer Keith Sharman started working his military contacts within hours of the rescue itself.

Story continues below this ad

CBS News chief Bari Weiss treated the booking as a top priority, personally appealing to Hegseth for exclusive rights, according to three people inside the network. She reportedly leaned on a prior connection — she had once interviewed Hegseth herself, back in January, following the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

An F-15E Strike Eagle turns toward the Panamint range over Death Valley National Park, Calif. (Photo: AP)

Inside the Pentagon, former Fox News producer turned senior adviser Tami Radabaugh is said to have steered the project from the government’s side.

Why did it take so long to reach air?

Landing the interview took far longer than anyone expected. CBS had originally pitched the idea back in the prior TV season, which wrapped in May. Then chaos struck the newsroom itself: Weiss pushed out several long-time correspondents and producers, installing Nick Bilton as the new executive producer in their place.

Also read How US special forces pulled off ‘daring’ operation to rescue American airman in Iran

With the revamped show under pressure to prove it could still deliver, this interview became a make-or-break asset for CBS. The deal wasn’t locked in until mid-July, and filming didn’t happen until mid-August cutting it close to the season’s 13 September premiere.

Story continues below this ad

In a preview clip, correspondent Norah O’Donnell puts the question to “Bravo” directly: “Did you ever have any doubt that the US military was coming for you?”

CBS did not respond to a request for comment.