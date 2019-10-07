Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward

Written by Annie Karni and Nicholas Fandos

A lawyer for the whistleblower whose complaint set off an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said Sunday that the same legal team was now representing a second whistleblower, an intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the president’s interactions with Ukraine.

The new whistleblower “made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against,” Mark S. Zaid, one of the lawyers, said on Twitter.

Zaid confirmed a report by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on his show, “This Week,” which said the new whistleblower had been interviewed by the intelligence community’s inspector general’s office, but had not yet communicated with any congressional committees.

Another member of the legal team confirmed on Twitter that the firm was representing “multiple whistleblowers.”

It was not clear if the new whistleblower would file a formal complaint. Zaid said the second whistleblower’s act of coming forward to the inspector general had secured whistleblower protections.

The New York Times reported Friday that an intelligence official with more direct knowledge of Trump’s dealing with Ukraine than the first whistleblower, and who had grown alarmed by the president’s behavior, was weighing whether to come forward. The second official was among those interviewed by the inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistleblower, a person briefed on the matter said.

The new whistleblower matches the description of the official that The Times reported on last week.

The first whistleblower, a CIA officer who was detailed to the National Security Council, filed a complaint in August outlining how Trump used his power to push Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rivals.

Trump has tried to undermine the credibility of the first whistleblower, whose identity is not publicly known, by saying that the individual was trading on secondhand information. On Sunday, White House officials said information from a second whistleblower would make no difference.

“It doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call — a call the president already made public — it doesn’t change the fact that he has done nothing wrong,” said Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary.