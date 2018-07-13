Second US service member killed in Afghanistan in a week

A US service member ‘died of wounds’ in Afghanistan. (Representational) A US service member ‘died of wounds’ in Afghanistan. (Representational)

A US service member died on Thursday from wounds sustained in a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan, according to a brief statement from the Department of Defense.

Neither the branch of military nor the name of the service member was released, pending notification of next of kin. The person “died of wounds sustained during a combat operation in Afghanistan” the statement said.

A member of the Afghan security forces was also killed and several other people were wounded.

On July 7, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel, 20, of South Gate, California, was killed in an apparent ‘insider’ attack by a member of local security forces, and two other service members were wounded, the DOD said. No other information was immediately available.

