Second Indian dies of injuries from Riyadh airport attack in Saudi Arabia

Another Indian, critically injured in the October 10 attack at Riyadh airport, has passed away. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X: “We have been by his family’s side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family.”

The death toll in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has now risen to 14.

The other Indian killed in the missile attack was identified as Kamlesh Pandey, 36. He had been working as an airport pushback operator at the Dammam airport for the past five years and hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.