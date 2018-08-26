Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh attacked again by pro-Khalistan supporters in US; three arrested

Manjit Singh, earlier this week, had claimed that he and his family members were attacked by Khalistan supporters outside a New York TV studio, following which he appealed to Swaraj for help and demanded action. (ANI) Manjit Singh, earlier this week, had claimed that he and his family members were attacked by Khalistan supporters outside a New York TV studio, following which he appealed to Swaraj for help and demanded action. (ANI)

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK was “brutally” attacked by a mob of alleged pro-Khalistan supporters in California on Saturday. Singh, who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) , was earlier allegedly attacked by protesters in New York. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack in California.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the pro-Khalistan supporters can be seen pushing Singh to the ground, causing his turban to fall off, and kicking him. His face was also reportedly blackened before he was taken to safety. “I am hurt. They pushed me and kicked me brutally. It was a brutal murderous attack,” he told PTI adding that one of his associates has also been hospitalised.

Singh, who had travelled to California following a visit to New York, to hold discussions among the Sikh community about the 550th birthday anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, to be commemorated next year, said he will not be intimidated from the attack. “We are not going to shy away,” he said, adding that those demanding Khalistan can continue their fight but resorting to violence is not the answer. “We will not be part of this fight for Khalistan,” he said.

Singh, earlier this week, had claimed that he and his family members were attacked by Khalistan supporters outside a New York TV studio, following which he appealed to Swaraj for help and demanded action.

Condeming today’s attack, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Twitter wrote, “To these agents of ISI, the only way to get referendum is by attacking n intimidating Sikhs. No Sikh will ever be cowed down by your dastardly acts.” She also added that she has spoken to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ), a group demanding justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims and supporting the ‘Khalistan 2020 referendum, in a statement issued through its legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, accused Singh and his supporters of “instigating violent attacks on pro-Khalistan activists” who were “peacefully protesting” in the SAD leader’s presence in Yuba City Gurdwara. Pannun said the SFJ has also filed a complaint against Singh with the US Department of Justice for violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

