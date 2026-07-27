Seattle shooting: 2 killed, 5 injured near iconic Space Needle

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday night, the Seattle Fire Department said, according to CBS News. The fire department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.

Of the five others treated, a 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. Three more victims, including a 2-year-old boy, were taken to hospital in stable condition, while a fifth victim had minor injuries and chose not to go to hospital. The fire department did not give further details on the nature of the injuries, according to CBS News.

Earlier reports from the Associated Press (AP), citing Harborview Medical Center, said the hospital had admitted four victims, including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women, with one patient in critical condition. The casualty figures shifted as the fire department later confirmed two deaths, reflecting how quickly the picture was changing in the hours after the shooting.

What happened at the scene?

The Seattle Police Department said on X that it was investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Seattle Center, and urged people to avoid the area. The Seattle Center is a popular tourist site that includes the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena, home to the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm, and was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival at the time of the shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 27, 2026

A KIRO-TV reporter said she saw at least one person receiving CPR at the scene, CBS News reported. Witnesses described hearing multiple shots before fleeing. Nick Bate told KIRO, “At first, thought there were fireworks, and then everybody flooded and ran past us.” Another witness, Leanne Coles, described the panic as people ran through a nearby garden, ducking as they moved with the crowd, and said she kept glancing up at the Space Needle to keep track of where she was, calling the experience frightening.

Estan Wakonabo, who was at the festival with his girlfriend waiting in line for a photo booth, told AP he was shoved from behind and turned to see people fleeing. “People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground,” Wakonabo said, adding that was when he heard gunshots.

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The Bite of Seattle is an annual food festival that began in 1982 and typically draws around 350,000 attendees over three days, according to AP. Police were still investigating the shooting and had not released further details on a motive or suspect at the time of reporting.

With inputs from CBS News and AP