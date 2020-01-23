Seattle police say investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’

Police work the scene of a shooting on Third Avenue and Pine Street, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Seattle. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP) Police work the scene of a shooting on Third Avenue and Pine Street, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Seattle. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)

Seattle police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting with “multiple victims” in a downtown neighborhood and a suspect at large.

The police department, which said on Twitter that officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene, did not say if there had been any fatalities in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating after six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally, at 3rd and Pine. The suspect(s) fled the scene. If you have information about this incident, please call our tip line at (206) 233-5000 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said that seven victims had been brought to the hospital’s emergency room following the shooting.

She did not immediately give a report on the condition of the victims.

Local KOMO-TV news reported that at least one person was slain in the gunfire and five others wounded, including a child. The station said that two suspects were being sought.

