Seattle Diwali event disrupted: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal condemns ‘hateful display’

US Representative and Democratic party member Pramila Jayapal Sunday condemned an act by America’s far-right activists disrupting a Diwali celebration in Seattle.

Reposting a video shared by journalist Jonathan Choe that showed the Conservative activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming into a Diwali event, Congresswoman Jayapal wrote: “I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country.”

I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 8, 2026

The video showed the activists displaying placards that read “Deport all Dotheads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”.

Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria to criticised the incident, terming it “pure hate and bigotry”.

Absolutely disgusting.

Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry.

Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy — not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country.

We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #Diwali #StopAsianHate #AAPI — Ajay Jain Bhutoria (@ajainb) November 8, 2026

“Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy — not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely,” he wrote on X.