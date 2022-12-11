scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

Authorities in Scotland said Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody.

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in U.S. custody.” Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead.

It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

He was the only person convicted over the attack.

“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with U.K. government and U.S. colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice,” the Crown Office added. (AP) VM

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:25:57 pm
Next Story

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Mopa International Airport in Goa, names it after former CM Manohar Parrikar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close