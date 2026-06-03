Scott Pelley fired by CBS: Who he is and what led to his exit from 60 Minutes

Scott Pelley, the longtime CBS and 60 Minutes journalist whose reported dismissal has sparked debate over changes at the network. (Wikimedia commons/ANDERS KRUSBERG)

Veteran American journalist Scott Pelley, one of the most recognisable faces on CBS, was fired from the network’s flagship news programme 60 Minutes after a public clash with the channel’s new leadership, according to reports by NBC News.

Who is Scott Pelley?

Pelley had been with CBS for nearly four decades, serving as a correspondent on 60 Minutes for more than 20 years and as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017.

Pelley joined CBS in 1989 and built a reputation as one of the network’s most prominent reporters, covering major international conflicts, the White House and high-profile political stories. During his career at CBS, he reported from war zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan and interviewed world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the Russia-Ukraine war.