Scott Pelley fired by CBS: Who he is and what led to his exit from 60 Minutes

Veteran American journalist Scott Pelley, one of the most recognisable faces on CBS, was fired from the network’s flagship news programme 60 Minutes after a public clash with the channel’s new leadership, according to reports by NBC News.
Who is Scott Pelley?
Pelley had been with CBS for nearly four decades, serving as a correspondent on 60 Minutes for more than 20 years and as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017.
Pelley joined CBS in 1989 and built a reputation as one of the network’s most prominent reporters, covering major international conflicts, the White House and high-profile political stories. During his career at CBS, he reported from war zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan and interviewed world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the Russia-Ukraine war.
According to Reuters, CBS terminated Pelley’s contract after a confrontation with newly appointed 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting. During the meeting, Pelley criticised recent decisions at CBS and accused editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes, while also questioning changes made to the programme’s leadership and newsroom structure.
Reuters reported that Bilton informed Pelley in a letter that CBS was dismissing him “for cause”, citing what he described as Pelley’s negative attitude towards the future of 60 Minutes. Sources told Reuters that network executives viewed his conduct and opposition to the programme’s new direction as grounds for termination.
Pelley’s exit comes amid a broader shake-up at CBS following the appointment of Weiss as editor-in-chief and changes linked to the Skydance-Paramount merger. In recent weeks, CBS has also parted ways with executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, fuelling concerns within the newsroom about editorial independence and the future direction of 60 Minutes.
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For CBS, the firing ends a nearly 40-year association with one of its most prominent journalists and underscores the deep tensions surrounding the ongoing transformation of one of American television’s most influential news programmes.
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