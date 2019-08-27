Scores of accusers to speak at hearing after Jeffrey Epstein’s death

Toggle Menu
Financier Jeffrey Epstein who died on 10th August had pleaded not guilty to the charges that he sex-trafficked women in the early 2000s.

Up to 30 women were expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges.

The hearing Tuesday morning was scheduled to last week by US District Judge Richard Berman. Berman presided over the case prosecutors brought against Epstein after the 66-year-old convicted felon was arrested July 6.

A New York City coroner has formally classified the death of suicide. He died August 10.

The judge set the hearing after prosecutors asked that he scrap charges against Epstein since the defendant is dead. Berman said he would give prosecutors, Epstein lawyers and any victims a chance to speak.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex-trafficked women in the early 2000s.

