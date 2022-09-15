SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Russia’s Putin in Uzbekistan; China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Sharif too among attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan Thursday. The Prime Minister will travel to the Uzbek capital of Samarkand on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to be back on Friday, as per reports.
Other world leader expected to attend the SCO summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
As Indian Express had previously reported, India’s presence at the summit is important because it will assume the rotational presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand summit. Delhi will hold the presidency of the grouping for a year until September 2023. So, next year, India will host the SCO summit which will be attended, among others, by leaders of China, Russia, and Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, sources said Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will reach Samarkand Thursday evening for the summit.
Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister Modi during the SCO meeting. (Read more)