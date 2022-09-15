SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Russia’s Putin in Uzbekistan; China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Sharif too among attendees

The President of Uzbekistan writes: The SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue and cooperation in an interconnected world

Uzbekistan’s chairmanship of the SCO has come at a dynamic time, fraught with various events and trends — the period of the “historical rift”, when one era comes to an end and another begins — thus far unpredictable and unknown.

"Today, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation family is the world’s largest regional organisation, which has united a huge geographical space and about half of the population of our planet."

The modern systems of international cooperation, based on universal principles and norms, have started to falter. One of the main reasons for this is a deep crisis of trust at the global level, which, in turn, provokes a geopolitical confrontation and the risk of reviving the bloc thinking stereotypes. This process of mutual alienation complicates the return of the world economy to its former course of development and the restoration of global supply chains. The ongoing armed conflicts in different parts of the world destabilise trade and investment flows, and exacerbate the problems of ensuring food and energy security. Along with this, global climate shocks, growing scarcity of natural and water resources, decline in biodiversity, spread of dangerous infectious diseases have exposed the vulnerabilities of our societies as never before. They lead to destruction of existential common goods, threatening the basis of people’s life and reducing sources of income. (Read more)