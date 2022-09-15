scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Live now

SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Russia’s Putin in Uzbekistan; China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Sharif too among attendees

Other world leader expected to attend the SCO summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. 

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: September 15, 2022 8:49:09 am
A view shows the Samarkand 2022 letter sculpture installed ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 9, 2022. (Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan Thursday. The Prime Minister will travel to the Uzbek capital of Samarkand on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to be back on Friday, as per reports.

Other world leader expected to attend the SCO summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Also read | The SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue and cooperation in an interconnected world, writes Uzbek President

As Indian Express had previously reported, India’s presence at the summit is important because it will assume the rotational presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand summit. Delhi will hold the presidency of the grouping for a year until September 2023. So, next year, India will host the SCO summit which will be attended, among others, by leaders of China, Russia, and Pakistan.

Live Blog

Leaders begin arriving for SCO summit in Uzbekistan. Follow the latest updates here. 

08:49 (IST)15 Sep 2022
Modi leaves for SCO today, Russia confirms his meeting with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, sources said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will reach Samarkand Thursday evening for the summit.

Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister Modi during the SCO meeting. (Read more)

The President of Uzbekistan writes: The SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue and cooperation in an interconnected world

Uzbekistan’s chairmanship of the SCO has come at a dynamic time, fraught with various events and trends — the period of the “historical rift”, when one era comes to an end and another begins — thus far unpredictable and unknown.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev "Today, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation family is the world’s largest regional organisation, which has united a huge geographical space and about half of the population of our planet."

The modern systems of international cooperation, based on universal principles and norms, have started to falter. One of the main reasons for this is a deep crisis of trust at the global level, which, in turn, provokes a geopolitical confrontation and the risk of reviving the bloc thinking stereotypes. This process of mutual alienation complicates the return of the world economy to its former course of development and the restoration of global supply chains. The ongoing armed conflicts in different parts of the world destabilise trade and investment flows, and exacerbate the problems of ensuring food and energy security. Along with this, global climate shocks, growing scarcity of natural and water resources, decline in biodiversity, spread of dangerous infectious diseases have exposed the vulnerabilities of our societies as never before. They lead to destruction of existential common goods, threatening the basis of people’s life and reducing sources of income. (Read more)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:48:14 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments