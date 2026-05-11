Why scientists triggered 8,000 earthquakes below Swiss Alps

The experiment took place deep beneath the Swiss Alps at an underground research facility known as the BedrettoLab. (Image generated using AI)

Scientists deliberately triggered 8,000 thousand small earthquakes in southern Switzerland below the ground under safe and carefully monitored conditions. The experiment took place deep beneath the Swiss Alps at an underground research facility known as the BedrettoLab.

The lab is located inside a tunnel that stretches five kilometers through the mountain. The scientists travel using the help of special electric vehicles through narrow tunnels.

The research was led by Professor Domenico Giardini of ETH Zurich along with his team. The team celebrated after the success of the experiment. “It is perfect, because we have a kilometre and a half of mountain on top of us… and we can look very closely at the faults, how they move, when they move, and we can make them move ourselves,” Giardini told AFP.