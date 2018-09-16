Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Scepticism rising in South Korea ahead of 3rd summit with North Korea

Scepticism rising in South Korea ahead of 3rd summit with North Korea

Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University, says if Moon fails to address economic problems, he can't maintain public support only with his North Korea policy.

By: AP | Seoul | Published: September 16, 2018 9:08:19 am
South Korea North Korea relations, Korea summit, Moon Jae In, Kim Jong Un, South Korea, North Korea, World News, Indian Express North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement earlier this year. (AP/File)

South Korea’s liberal president faces growing scepticism at home about his engagement policy ahead of his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A survey showed nearly half of South Koreans think next week’s summit won’t find a breakthrough to resolve a troubled nuclear diplomacy.

It comes as President Jae-in Moon’s approval rating is declining amid economic frustrations.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University, says if Moon fails to address economic problems, he can’t maintain public support only with his North Korea policy.

And if the economy gets worse, many people will demand that Moon stop looking to North Korea and start resolving his own economic problems.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement