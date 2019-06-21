Toggle Menu
SC to hear plea on safety of women lawyers in courts on Tuesday

Yadav, who was the first woman president of the Bar Council, was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance.

A vacation bench of justices Deepka Gupta and Surya Kant termed it a ‘serious matter’.

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a plea on Tuesday, June 25 seeking safety and security of women lawyers in courts in wake of the recent murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead in the Agra court premises.

A vacation bench of justices Deepka Gupta and Surya Kant termed it a “serious matter” and said it will hear the petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul next Tuesday.

Following Yadav’s killing inside the Agra court complex, the state government had said it was committed to providing adequate security at the high court and district court premises.

