In defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit, US cites PM Modi’s example

With the Joe Biden-led administration drawing criticism over its statement that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US State Department spokesperson has stated that several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were afforded the same immunity from prosecution previously.

When asked whether other heads of state or government would be given the same protection, Vedant Patel, the Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said, “this is not the first time that the United States has done this. It is a longstanding and consistent line of effort.”

Stating that the immunity “has been applied to a number of heads of state previously”, Patel cited various examples comprising “President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018.”

In 2005, the US had placed Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, on a visa ban in the wake of 2002 riots. The ban was only lifted in 2014 with his election as the PM, with the United States maintaining that it had not changed its policy.

“This is a consistent practice that we have afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers,” he added.

The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that MBS has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist’s former fiancee.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation that US intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom’s de facto ruler for several years. In September, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz had named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom’s Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister bin Salman is immune from suit in US courts while he holds the office of prime minister. He is the head of government. It has nothing to do with the merits of this case. The immunity determination is a legal one,” Patel said.