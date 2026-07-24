Saudi prince died at London hotel in 2025 after alcohol and drugs, coroner rules

Toxicology tests revealed that Prince Abdullah bin Fahad had a blood alcohol concentration of 222mg per 100ml of blood—nearly three times England's legal drink-driving limit of 80mg per 100ml. (Representative Image)

A photograph of Saudi prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdula bin Jalawi Al Saud, who was found dead in a luxury hotel room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25 last year, has surfaced for the first time.

The 29-year-old prince was found by a hotel cleaner in the bathroom of his locked fifth-floor room. He was fully clothed when he was discovered.

Hotel security staff and paramedics were called immediately, but despite repeated attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.

According to the Daily Mail, rooms at the hotel cost around 600 Euros per night.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the prince suffered a cardiac arrest after ingesting alcohol, the party drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and several other substances.