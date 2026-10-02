Medina power station for Prophet’s Mosque hit in Houthi attack, Saudi strikes Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said the Iran-aligned group attacked a power distribution station in Medina that supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque as fighting between the two sides intensified.

The coalition said the attack damaged one transformer at the station but did not affect the power network. The Houthis denied carrying out the attack, saying the Saudi claim was a lie to cover up as Saudi’s failure to back up its earlier claims that they targeted the Muslim holy, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

The accusation came after a fresh exchange of attacks between the Houthis and Saudi-led forces. The Houthis reported Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa and other areas, while a military spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognised government said coalition forces had struck what he described as “high-value targets” in Sanaa. Saudi Arabia did not confirm the reported strikes.