Medina power station for Prophet’s Mosque hit in Houthi attack, Saudi strikes Yemen

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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said the Iran-aligned group attacked a power distribution station in Medina that supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque as fighting between the two sides intensified.
The coalition said the attack damaged one transformer at the station but did not affect the power network. The Houthis denied carrying out the attack, saying the Saudi claim was a lie to cover up as Saudi’s failure to back up its earlier claims that they targeted the Muslim holy, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.
The accusation came after a fresh exchange of attacks between the Houthis and Saudi-led forces. The Houthis reported Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa and other areas, while a military spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognised government said coalition forces had struck what he described as “high-value targets” in Sanaa. Saudi Arabia did not confirm the reported strikes.
The coalition said an examination of drone wreckage recovered after Tuesday’s attack showed that the Houthis had planned and struck the Medina power station. It also accused the group of repeatedly attempting to target Saudi Arabia’s two holiest Islamic sites, Mecca and Medina.
According to a Reuters’ report, the Houthis rejected the allegation and said Saudi Arabia was using it to cover up its failure to substantiate an earlier claim that the group had targeted Mecca.
Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city. The coalition said it was the second such attempt since 2017. The Houthis denied targeting Mecca or any other Islamic holy site.
The coalition also said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. No casualties or damage were reported.
The latest escalation is the most serious fighting between Saudi-Houthi after a UN-brokered truce largely halted cross-border attacks in 2022. The Houthis resumed attacks this year after declaring a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in July and stepping up attacks on Saudi territory and shipping.
Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes in Yemen while backing forces aligned with the internationally recognised government.
In another development, local officials said early Friday that the Houthis fired several ballistic missiles and drones at the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition command in Aden. As per Reuters, there was no response from either the coalition or the Houthis.
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