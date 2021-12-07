scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
One of suspected killers of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France: report

French RTL radio said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

By: Reuters | Paris |
December 7, 2021 10:16:17 pm
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in 2018. (File Photo)

One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, French RTL radio reported.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

