Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Saudi crown prince meets British PM Johnson in Riyadh: SPA

Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom sign a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council on the occasion of the visit, reports Saudi press agency

By: Reuters | Dubai |
March 16, 2022 9:56:31 pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Riyadh, Wednesday (Bandar Algaloud/ Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/ Handout via REUTERS)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the conflict in Ukraine and other regional and international issues, Saudi press agency SPA said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also attended the meeting in Riyadh, SPA said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council on the occasion of the visit.

Johnson, who was in the United Arab Emirates earlier on Wednesday, is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

