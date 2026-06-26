Saudi Aramco resumes Gulf oil exports from Ras Tanura port after 4 months

Global oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Friday as markets focused on increasing crude supplies from the Gulf. (Source: File)

The world’s largest energy exporter Saudi Aramco has resumed crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura terminal after a gap of nearly four months disruption caused by the Gulf conflict which started in early March.

Shipping data from LSEG showed that two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) operated by Saudi shipping company Bahri were loading crude at the terminal on Friday, while a third tanker was waiting offshore. Each vessel can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil.

The restart comes as oil producers across the Middle East begin bringing exports back online after an interim deal between the United States and Iran eased tensions and reopened the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping route that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.