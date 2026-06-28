Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people

At least 14 people were killed after a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura town of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency reported.
All those killed in the crash were Saudi citizens, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which quoted official sources. Aramco had restarted the crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal after being halted for nearly four months due to the war in West Asia between the US-Israel and Iran.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the cause of the helicopter crash in Ras Tanura remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. The incident took place on Sunday around 6 am (local time).
صرح مصدر مسؤول في وزارة الطاقة أنه في يوم الأحد سقطت طائرة مروحية تابعة لشركة أرامكو السعودية برأس تنورة، وقد نتج عن الحادث استشهاد جميع ركابها، وعددهم (14) وجميعهم من المواطنين السعوديين رحمهم الله.
The world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, has joined other producers to move cargoes after companies producing oil in Middle East ramped up their production of oil and gas ahead of an interim deal to pause the hostilities between US and Iran, Reuters reported.
The Saudi Press Agency stated that 14 members were onboard the helicopter when it crashed, and all are reported to be dead. “The accident resulted in the martyrdom of all 14 passengers, all of whom were Saudi citizens, may God have mercy on them,” the report added, quoting Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry.
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