Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people

At least 14 people were killed after a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura town of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency reported.

All those killed in the crash were Saudi citizens, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which quoted official sources. Aramco had restarted the crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal after being halted for nearly four months due to the war in West Asia between the US-Israel and Iran.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the cause of the helicopter crash in Ras Tanura remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. The incident took place on Sunday around 6 am (local time).