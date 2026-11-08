Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted incoming missiles that targeted the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, and other regions. The administrative building of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer and one of the most profitable companies globally, was damaged by falling debris.

Who attacked Riyadh?

A loud explosion was heard on Sunday morning, and the falling debris damaged several floors of the Aramco building in the King Abdullah Financial District, eyewitnesses told news agency AP.

The witnesses described a few floors that appeared to be heavily damaged, while others showed damage to the exterior glass.

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The attack on the kingdom has not been claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have taken responsibility for such strikes in Riyadh and the adjoining region in the past.