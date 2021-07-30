Saudi Arabia to open for tourist visa holders starting August 1

0 Comment(s) *
Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry will re-allow entry for tourist visa holders starting Aug. 1, it said in a statement.
“Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter without having to be institutionally quarantined upon providing a negative Covid-19 PCR test and a vaccination certificate,” the ministry said. Accepted vaccines will be Pfizer, Astrazeneca , Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the statement added.
