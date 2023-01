Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)

Saudi Arabia will host a number of pilgrims for the 2023 Haj season similar to what it took in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported on Monday.

Riyadh will impose no restrictions, including age limits, for this Haj season, according to the Saudi Haj Minister.