Saturday, March 14, 2020
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus cases.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published: March 14, 2020 10:02:00 am
Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Saturday, citing an official source at interior ministry.

The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying.

