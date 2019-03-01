Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden’s son of citizenship after US offers $1 mn bounty

Saudi Arabia Friday stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official gazette Umm Al Qura.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading “to the identification or location in any country” of Hamza, calling him a key al Qaeda leader.

The announcement said that Hamza has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group. His father was killed in a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011. Al Qaeda was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

The notice says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its “rewards for justice” program. “Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise,” AFP quoted a statement by State Department, referring to Al Qaeda.