Saudi Arabia says G20 leaders summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, participates in a teleconference with G20 leaders amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 26, 2020.(AP/File)

The G20 leaders summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21-22, Saudi Arabia said on Monday. The summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future, the government said in a statement.”

The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” the statement said.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy and launched a debt suspension initiative for least developed countries allowing them to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year.

