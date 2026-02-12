Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train project: 785 km journey to take only 2 hours, check key details

Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Rail project: The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is set to transform passenger rail travel across the Gulf. Last week, the Saudi Council of Ministers cleared the agreement for an electric high-speed railway connecting the two nations.
Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train: Route, Travel time, Speed
The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will link the two capital cities Riyadh and Doha. According to the Ministry of Transport, State of Qatar, the Riyadh-Doha bullet train will cover 785 km distance in just 2 hours. The Riyadh-Doha high speed rail will run a speed of more than 300 kmph.
The Doha-Riyadh high-speed train will pass through several regions including Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and linking Hamad International Airport with King Salman International Airport. It will also connect key stations like Dammam and Al-Ahsa.
“The train will cut the travel time between Doha and Riyadh to two hours, something which supports mobility, enhances business and tourism, advances economic growth, and contributes to improving the quality of life,” Qatar’s Ministry of Transport said.
Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar)
According to the details available, more than 10 million passengers are expected to ride the train every year. The project would also contribute to providing more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, it said.
When completed, the Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train project is expected to generate around 115 billion riyals (around Rs 278 crore) in revenues for the GDP of both countries. “…making it one of the most strategic projects that support regional development and cement connectivity and integration among the GCC countries via a modern railway network,” the Ministry of Transport, Qatar said.
Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project: Completion timeline
According to the details available, the Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project, is estimated to take six years to complete.
“The project is estimated to take six years to complete in accordance with highest international quality and safety standards with best technologies in the realms of railroads and smart engineering to ensure safe and seamless operations.
Thus, achieving environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing the efforts of promoting the switch to more efficient and creative modes of smart and sustainable mobility in the region.”
