Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train project: 785 km journey to take only 2 hours, check key details

Saudi Arabia-Qatar High-Speed Electric Rail Project: Last week, the Saudi Council of Ministers cleared the agreement for an electric high-speed railway connecting the two nations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:24 PM IST
The Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project, is estimated to take more than five years to complete. (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar)The Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project, is estimated to take more than five years to complete. (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar)
Make us preferred source on Google

Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Rail project: The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is set to transform passenger rail travel across the Gulf. Last week, the Saudi Council of Ministers cleared the agreement for an electric high-speed railway connecting the two nations.

Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train: Route, Travel time, Speed

The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will link the two capital cities Riyadh and Doha. According to the Ministry of Transport, State of Qatar, the Riyadh-Doha bullet train will cover 785 km distance in just 2 hours. The Riyadh-Doha high speed rail will run a speed of more than 300 kmph.

Also Read | Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection

The Doha-Riyadh high-speed train will pass through several regions including Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and linking Hamad International Airport with King Salman International Airport. It will also connect key stations like Dammam and Al-Ahsa.

“The train will cut the travel time between Doha and Riyadh to two hours, something which supports mobility, enhances business and tourism, advances economic growth, and contributes to improving the quality of life,” Qatar’s Ministry of Transport said.

Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar) Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar)

Riyadh-Doha bullet train project: Passenger ridership

According to the details available, more than 10 million passengers are expected to ride the train every year. The project would also contribute to providing more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, it said.

Also Read | Bullet train: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel

Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train to boost economy

When completed, the Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train project is expected to generate around 115 billion riyals (around Rs 278 crore) in revenues for the GDP of both countries. “…making it one of the most strategic projects that support regional development and cement connectivity and integration among the GCC countries via a modern railway network,” the Ministry of Transport, Qatar said.

Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project: Completion timeline

According to the details available, the Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project, is estimated to take six years to complete.

Story continues below this ad

“The project is estimated to take six years to complete in accordance with highest international quality and safety standards with best technologies in the realms of railroads and smart engineering to ensure safe and seamless operations.

Thus, achieving environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing the efforts of promoting the switch to more efficient and creative modes of smart and sustainable mobility in the region.”

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji, 47, discusses her morning routine; shares the two things that 'mere liye sabse zaroori hai'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Rani Mukerji, 47, discusses her morning routine; shares the two things that 'mere liye sabse zaroori hai'
Rani Mukerji
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement