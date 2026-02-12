Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train project: 785 km journey to take only 2 hours, check key details

The Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project, is estimated to take more than five years to complete. (Image: Ministry of Transport, Qatar)

Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Rail project: The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is set to transform passenger rail travel across the Gulf. Last week, the Saudi Council of Ministers cleared the agreement for an electric high-speed railway connecting the two nations.

Saudi Arabia-Qatar bullet train: Route, Travel time, Speed

The bullet train network between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will link the two capital cities Riyadh and Doha. According to the Ministry of Transport, State of Qatar, the Riyadh-Doha bullet train will cover 785 km distance in just 2 hours. The Riyadh-Doha high speed rail will run a speed of more than 300 kmph.

The Doha-Riyadh high-speed train will pass through several regions including Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and linking Hamad International Airport with King Salman International Airport. It will also connect key stations like Dammam and Al-Ahsa.