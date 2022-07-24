Saudi Arabia planning $1-trillion skyscraper, 1,600 feet in height: Report

Saudi Arabia is planning to build the world’s largest structure: two buildings reaching up to 1,600 feet in height and running parallel for 75 miles, documents accessed by The Wall Street Journal show.

The skyscrapers, expected to cost a whopping $1 trillion, will be made of mirrored glass, The Wall Street Journal claims, and are part of the project named ‘Mirror Line’.

Mirror Line has been envisioned as the epicentre of the new desert city called Neom, which is being constructed as per Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to set up a zero-carbon city in a 170-km line. Neom will be around the size of Massachusetts.

As per documents, the two buildings will be connected via walkways, and a high-speed train will run underneath them.

The eight-sided buildings will run from the Gulf of Aqaba through to a mountain resort, with a suspended sports complex, a marina to moor yachts and a complex that will house the Saudi government, according to the plans.

The project will reportedly house five million people, who will be able to travel end-to-end within a 20-minute stretch.

The Prince has claimed he wants the Mirror Line to be ready by 2030, but engineers said it could take up to 50 years for completion.