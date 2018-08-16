Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • Saudi Arabia: Man with suspected explosive vest neutralized in Al-Bukayriyah

Saudi security forces neutralized a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published: August 16, 2018 8:31:13 am
Saudi security forces neutralized a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire, an Interior Ministry spokesman said in a statement early on Thursday.

The spokesman added that the authorities managed to locate the assailant, who had “adopted Islamic State ideology”, and cornered him. He was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with security forces and taken to a hospital.

