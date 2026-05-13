Inside Saudi Arabia’s first direct strike on Iran: How a secret ‘tit-for-tat’ operation forced a shaky peace

A Saudi fighter jet accompanies Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, on approach to the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia launched a series of covert retaliatory strikes on Iranian territory in late March after facing missile and drone attacks during the wider Middle East conflict, news agency Reuters reported, citing two Western officials and two Iranian officials.

The strikes, reportedly carried out by the Saudi Air Force, mark the first known instance of Riyadh directly targeting Iran militarily. Reuters said it could not independently verify the targets hit in the operation.

The reported attacks came amid the regional fallout of the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28. Since then, Iran has targeted Gulf states with missiles and drones, hitting military installations, airports, civilian infrastructure and oil facilities, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.