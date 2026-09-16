Drone attack foiled near Mecca, security alert across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

An alleged Houthi drone was intercepted and destroyed south of Mecca by Saudi Arabia’s air defences before the drone entered prohibited airspace in Mecca, said a Saudi-led military coalition, news agency Reuters reported. Following the attack, Saudi Arabia issued security alerts across parts of the country, including Mecca, after a week of attacks by Houthi fighters.

Saudi Military Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the incident was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following a reported ballistic missile launch in July 2017. He warned that the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Iran-aligned group. However, Reuters quoted a Houthi military source denying any threat to Mecca or any other Islamic holy sites.