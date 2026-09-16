Drone attack foiled near Mecca, security alert across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace, according to a Saudi-led military coalition.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace, according to the Saudi-led coalition.Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
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An alleged Houthi drone was intercepted and destroyed south of Mecca by Saudi Arabia’s air defences before the drone entered prohibited airspace in Mecca, said a Saudi-led military coalition, news agency Reuters reported. Following the attack, Saudi Arabia issued security alerts across parts of the country, including Mecca, after a week of attacks by Houthi fighters. 

Saudi Military Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the incident was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following a reported ballistic missile launch in July 2017. He warned that the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Iran-aligned group. However, Reuters quoted a Houthi military source denying any threat to Mecca or any other Islamic holy sites.

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on Makkah, Madinah region

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat condemned the Houthi attacks targeting Makkah and the Madinah region. The OIC shared a statement on X, reaffirming that the holy sites must be protected and said any attempt to target them was unacceptable.

The Houthis have claimed several attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past week, including strikes on an air base on Monday, saying it was retaliation for air strikes on Yemen.

The US has also advised its citizens against travelling to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the alert issued by Riyadh, as per the Times of Israel.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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