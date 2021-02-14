Saudi Arabia extends entertainment, dine-in coronavirus restrictions: SPA

Saudi Arabia has extended by 20 days restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Sunday. (Bloomberg/File)

Saudi Arabia has extended by 20 days restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Sunday, citing an interior ministry statement. The announcement extends a set of measures brought in ten days ago. The restrictions, which come into effect from 10pm local time on Sunday evening, could be extended again, the ministry statement said.

