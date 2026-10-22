Saudi Arabia executes Bangladesh’s Sweety Akhtar and Nazrul Islam: What we know so far

A Dhaka-based human rights organisation has expressed concern over Saudi Arabia’s execution of two Bangladeshi nationals and called for an impartial investigation, accountability where warranted, and legal assistance for Bangladeshis detained abroad.

The statement follows the execution of Sweety Akhtar and Nazrul Islam on October 14. Saudi authorities said the two had been convicted of an “immoral act” inside a mosque in Mecca. However, questions have emerged over the lack of prior notification to Bangladesh and the information provided to its diplomatic mission about the two prisoners’ sentences.

Rights group questions lack of prior notification

The Human Rights Support Society raised concerns over reports that Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia were not informed before the executions.

The organisation said the incident raised questions about the protection of Bangladeshi nationals working and living abroad, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladeshi authorities have also said they were not informed of the executions before they took place. Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced the executions but did not disclose detailed information about the alleged offence in its public statement.

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Bangladesh has since approached Saudi authorities to seek further details about the cases.

? ? ? SAUDI ARABIA · BANGLADESH The unanswered questions in the Saudi executions case Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi workers in Mecca on October 14 for what it called an “immoral act” in a mosque. Bangladesh says it was not told beforehand, and the judgments have not been made public. 6 KEY QUESTIONS · 0 FULLY ANSWERED 4 partly answered 2 unanswered Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir Man, detained Aug 1, 2023. Spellings vary between Saudi and Bangladeshi records. Siti Akhtar / Suety Akhter Woman, detained Aug 2, 2023. Identity not yet verified by Bangladesh. Both worked as cleaners for Al Majal Company, according to the Bangladesh consulate. One came from Brahmanbaria and the other from Tangail. The questions Tap a question to see what is known and what is still unanswered. 1 What exactly were they charged with? PARTLY ANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said they were executed for an “immoral act” inside a mosque in Mecca. A Bangladesh consulate letter says they were held on separate allegations: the man under the cybercrime law, the woman over alleged adultery. A prisoner list described the offences as “adultery” and “ICT”. STILL UNANSWERED What conduct the “immoral act” refers to, and which mosque. How the earlier allegations relate to the charge they were executed for. Whether viral online claims about kissing have any basis. Available reporting does not establish this. Saudi Interior Ministry; Bangladesh consulate letter, via bdnews24; IBTimes UK 2 What did the courts decide? PARTLY ANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN The ministry said the court found the charges proven and imposed death sentences under ta’zir, a discretionary punishment where judges set the penalty. It said the sentences were upheld by the “relevant judicial authority” and authorised by royal order, citing the “sanctity of both time and place”. STILL UNANSWERED Which courts heard the case, and when. The full judgments, which have not been published. Saudi Interior Ministry, via IBTimes UK and Outlook 3 Did they have lawyers? UNANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN The consulate says neither family asked the mission for legal help, and it received no requests for assistance from either of the two. Saudi courts use interpreters from a state translation centre, so the mission could not supply its own. STILL UNANSWERED Whether either defendant had a lawyer at trial. A Paris-based rights group, JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France, alleges a lack of legal representation. This has not been independently established. Bangladesh consulate, via bdnews24; IBTimes UK 4 Was Bangladesh told? PARTLY ANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN Bangladesh says it received no prior notification of the trials, sentences or executions. SEP 30 Saudi authorities share a prisoner list. Both names appear, but the sentence column is empty. OCT 14 Both are executed in Mecca. Dhaka learns afterwards. OCT 15 The Jeddah consulate writes to Saudi authorities for details. OCT 18 Dhaka meets the Saudi ambassador and hands over a note verbale. STILL UNANSWERED Why the death sentences did not appear on the list shared with the consulate. Saudi Arabia had not responded to Bangladesh’s queries as of Oct 21, Reuters reported. The general rule: under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, a detained foreign national must be told of the right to contact their consulate, and the consulate must be informed without delay if the detainee asks. Bangladesh foreign ministry and consulate, via bdnews24 and The Daily Star; Reuters, via Outlook 5 What evidence is publicly available? UNANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN None. The Saudi statement did not describe the conduct or disclose the evidence, and the judgments have not been released. Bangladesh’s consulate says it has no record of a Bangladeshi previously receiving the death penalty for such allegations. STILL UNANSWERED The evidence presented at trial. The legal reasoning behind a death sentence for this offence. IBTimes UK; Outlook; Bangladesh consulate, via bdnews24 6 What happens next? PARTLY ANSWERED WHAT IS KNOWN Bangladesh has asked for the verdicts, details of the offences and an explanation for the lack of notice. It says it will decide its next steps after receiving them. STILL UNANSWERED Whether Saudi Arabia will share the judgments. Confirmation of the woman’s identity. Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has not verified it, and a family in Tangail says a circulated photo does not match their daughter. Bangladesh foreign ministry, via Outlook and IBTimes UK Sources: Saudi Interior Ministry statement; Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah letter, via bdnews24; The Daily Star, via Asia News Network; IBTimes UK; Outlook (citing Reuters). Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Saudi prisoner list did not mention death sentences: Report

A report by The Daily Star said Saudi authorities had shared a list of prisoners with the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah that included the names of Sweety and Nazrul. However, the list did not mention that either had been sentenced to death.

The consulate had sought information from Saudi authorities in September about Bangladeshi nationals detained in the region.

“They sent us a list that included the names of the two Bangladeshis, but there was no information about the verdicts,” an official from the Bangladeshi consulate general in Jeddah said, according to the report.

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The official added that the list referred to “adultery” and “ICT” in connection with the two prisoners. The entries, the official said, did not provide enough information to establish a link between the listed allegations and the executions.

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, has also said Saudi Arabia did not notify Dhaka before carrying out the executions.

Family remains uncertain about Sweety’s fate

Sweety Akhtar’s father, Fazal Mia, a labourer from Tangail in Bangladesh, said the family had not received official confirmation directly from the government about her fate.

Fazal said he had borrowed Tk 1.5 lakh four years ago to send Sweety to Saudi Arabia, hoping she would be able to earn a better living.

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He said Sweety initially sent money home but later told the family that she had been jailed.

“She sent money home for the first five months. One day, she called and told us she had been sent to jail,” Fazal said, according to The Daily Star.

“We do not know what has happened to my daughter. We do not even know whether she is alive or dead. We have only heard rumours,” he added.

Sweety’s mother, Johura, said her daughter was divorced and had a four-year-old daughter. According to Johura, Sweety’s elder sister, Beauty, took responsibility for raising the child after Sweety left for Saudi Arabia.