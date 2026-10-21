Who was Nazrul Islam? Bangladesh man executed for ‘indecent act’ in Saudi Arabia

A Bangladeshi migrant worker, Nazrul Islam, 22, was executed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, more than three years after he was detained by Saudi authorities. Islam was executed along with a woman on October 14.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said that the duo were convicted of committing an “indecent act” inside a mosque. However, it didn’t specify the nature of the offending act.

The Bangladesh authorities have said that the Saudi counterpart had shared records showing that the two were detained in August 2023 for crimes, including adultery, but there was no mention of their death sentences.

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The Saudi ministry in a recent statement said that the death sentence was awarded under ta’zir, a form of punishment in Islamic law where the judge decides the offence and the sentence.