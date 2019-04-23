Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens in connection with ‘terrorism’

Saudi Arabia reportedly executed 37 citizens for ‘terrorism’, AFP quoted Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry officials as saying. The executions took place in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The latest development comes days after two men from Punjab have been executed by beheading in Saudi Arabia. Satwinder Kumar of Hoshiarpur and Harjeet Singh of Ludhiana were executed on February 28.

Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy where public protests and political parties are banned, has enacted some high-profile social and economic reforms in recent years under powerful young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They have, however, been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent, with dozens of clerics, intellectuals and activists arrested in the past year, including women who had campaigned for the right to drive in the deeply conservative Muslim country.

Saudi Arabia has previously executed Shi’ite activists on what rights groups called politically-motivated charges. It views protests among Shi’ites in the context of tensions with Shi’ite power and regional rival Iran, which it has accused of fomenting the unrest.

(with inputs from agencies)